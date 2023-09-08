AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District confirmed Friday that a district bus was involved in a minor collision in south Austin.

District officials said the collision happened Friday morning while the bus was traveling east on Oltorf Street.

AISD said a semi-truck clipped the left side mirror, but there was no damage.

The bus had 10 students from Lively Middle School onboard at the time of the incident, according to AISD. The district said all students were checked and released by EMS.

As of 8:56 a.m., the district said the bus was back on route, and Lively families were informed of what happened.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to a crash service call at approximately 7:45 a.m.

“An AISD school bus, carrying children, was involved in a minor crash with a semi-truck. There were no injuries,” APD said.