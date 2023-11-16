AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said to expect traffic delays, as the Austin Police Department will hold its funeral procession for fallen APD Officer Jorge “George” Pastore on Friday.

“This event will severely impact traffic flow and we anticipate significant delays to our bus routes and morning commutes,” the district said in a letter to parents on Thursday.

The district said bus routes for elementary schools are completed by 7:15 a.m., so those schools will not “be largely unaffected.” Furthermore, AISD said “middle school routes are completed by 8 a.m. and high school routes by 8:45 a.m.”

AISD strongly encourages families dropping off secondary students to leave early, as well as plan for delays.

Although student tardiness related to the procession won’t be counted against students, AISD said absences are not excused.

“Secondary campus leadership have been asked to arrive on campus by 7:30 a.m. to ensure they are prepared to receive students. All staff should leave early and arrive on time; however, we ask that families and staff extend grace in light of the circumstances,” the district said.

Procession details

The funeral procession for Senior Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, who died in a shooting last Saturday, will happen on Friday morning.

Staging for the procession begins in front of the MoPac Service Road at FM 2222 at 7 a.m., and step-off will begin from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home at 8 a.m.

The procession will conclude at Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, and all vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens are invited to join.