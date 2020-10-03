Austin ISD rolls out new bus protocols ahead of return to in-person learning Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD has announced new protocols for students who take the bus to school ahead of the district’s return to in-person learning on Monday.

Students will be gradually phased back into the classroom for four weeks, beginning Oct. 5.

Families are encouraged to drop their children off at school or walk with them if possible, but for those who need to use the bus, new rules are being established.

Austin ISD says every family must take their child’s temperature each morning and should not send them to school if they are sick, have symptoms or have a temperature greater than 100 degrees.

After taking the child’s temperature, families should “make every effort” to accompany the student to and from the bus stop, AISD says.

When students board the bus, a transportation staff member will check every student’s thermometer with a touchless thermometer.

Any child who has a temperature of more than 100 degrees will not be allowed to board the bus – which is why it is important for students to be accompanied to the bus stop.

On the bus, all students must wear masks. Drivers will wear personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and face shields.

The seat behind the driver will be closed. For the rest of the bus, the maximum seating allowed will be one child per seat.