AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gender identity, sexual orientation and how to use a condom are all planned additions to Austin ISD's sex education curriculum for students before they enter high school.

The district is looking to overhaul what students between third and eighth grade learn in an effort to have more inclusive and up-to-date lessons.

As part of the process, the district surveyed nearly 6,000 parents, teachers, students and staff.

The new curriculum is broken down by grade level and includes the following:

Third:

● Identify male and female external reproductive anatomy

● Identify trusted adults to talk to about sexual orientation

● Demonstrate and promote dignity and respect for all people

Fourth:

● Describe male and female reproductive body parts and their functions

● Identify trusted adults to talk to about teasing, bullying and sexual abuse

● Demonstrate refusal skills and “no” statement

Fifth:

● Describe — medically — the male and female parts and function in pregnancy and reproduction

● Define sexual orientation and romantic attraction

● Define teasing, sexual harassment, bullying



Sixth:

● Differentiate between and explain expressions of gender

● Communicate respectfully about gender identities and sexual orientations

● Describe the advantages and disadvantages of communicating through technology

● Describe strategies to use social media safely, legally and respectfully

● Explain personal rights as to touches

● Define sexual intercourse, human reproduction, sexual abstinence, pregnancy prevention

● Define STDs and HIV

Seventh:

● Communicate effectively to maintain abstinence and use of contraception including condoms

● Explain health benefits, risks, effectiveness, of contraception

● Describe symptoms of pregnancy and healthy pregnancy practices

● Examine influences and how risk behaviors affect sexual behavior

Eighth:

● Describe the situations and impact of bullying, sexual harassment, sexual abuse, sexual assault, incest, rape and dating violence

● Explain why people are not at fault for being victims

● Identify resources about prevention and reproductive health care and emergency contraception

● Identify pregnancy options, safe surrender policies and prenatal care

The AISD School Board plans to vote on the proposal during its Feb. 25 meeting. If approved the changes will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year.