AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD said in an email Sunday the district plans to welcome students back to campus Monday, with only two schools remaining without power.

As of 11 a.m., both Hill and Perez elementary schools still don’t have power. Officials said they would offer a modified school day at an alternative campus for those students and staff if the power doesn’t return by Sunday afternoon.

Hill and Perez campus families and staff will receive information from those campuses’ principals by 5 p.m. Sunday. That update will include details on transportation, meals, instruction, Special Education services and after-school care, per the email.

Officials did note some campuses are still “experiencing inconsistent telephone and internet service.” However, officials added that won’t prevent those schools from reopening.

“We understand that many families are still without power or may be dealing with the effects of the storm,” the notice read in part. “Absences will be excused for any students who are unable to attend school on Monday for weather-related circumstances. For high-school students, this absence would count against the state’s 90% attendance rate requirement.”