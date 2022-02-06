Austin ISD requests students, staff bring water to school amid boil notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD officials are requesting students and staff bring water bottles to classes Monday amid the citywide boil water notice, as announced in a Sunday news release. Water should be purchased bottled or boiled at home to safely consume.

School is expected to start as scheduled on Monday, with officials adding water fountains and refill stations will be temporarily unavailable for the duration of the boil notice. Bottled water will be delivered in campuses on Sunday as extra supply for students and staff who forget or run out of their water, officials said.

AISD will modify school lunch menus to items that require less water in the preparations process. Kitchens will be boiling larger quantities of water using on-site industrial equipment, and dishes are being sanitized in dishwashers, as approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a boil notice.

Officials said this isn’t related to a district plumbing issue but is due to the citywide boil water notice issued Saturday evening. That notice is expected to last “for a few days,” Austin Water officials said Sunday.

Students and staff can still use the restrooms and wash their hands using soap and tap water while the notice is in effect.

Austin Water officials also outlined the five steps that need to happen before the city can lift its notice.