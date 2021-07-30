Austin ISD providing information on virtual learning Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is expected to reveal the latest information on its virtual learning curriculum on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Families should expect answers to some of their most pressing questions, like how to access the application for virtual school, detailed information on which students will qualify for the program, the criteria Austin ISD is using to judge applicants, and exactly how many students the district plans to approve.

The district provided the following timeline of important dates at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

Important Upcoming Dates

For Families:

July 30: Family interest form launched to apply for virtual

Aug. 6: Family interest form closes

Aug. 10: Families find out if they’ve been accepted for virtual school

Aug. 16: Virtual School Orientation

Aug. 17: First Day of School

For Staff:

July 29: Launch teacher identification process

Aug. 8: Teacher identification process closes

Aug. 9: Notify virtual teachers

Aug. 10: Virtual teacher acceptance

Aug. 12: Virtual teacher orientation

Aug. 17: First Day of School

For Community:

July 27: Community Meeting

Aug. 4-5: Dr. Elizalde Town Halls

Aug. 6: Back to school bash

Aug. 17: First day of school

KXAN will be updating this story and providing all of the latest details on KXAN News at 5:00 p.m.

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at 512-703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.