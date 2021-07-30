Austin ISD providing information on virtual learning Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is expected to reveal the latest information on its virtual learning curriculum on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Families should expect answers to some of their most pressing questions, like how to access the application for virtual school, detailed information on which students will qualify for the program, the criteria Austin ISD is using to judge applicants, and exactly how many students the district plans to approve.
The district provided the following timeline of important dates at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.
Important Upcoming Dates
For Families:
- July 30: Family interest form launched to apply for virtual
- Aug. 6: Family interest form closes
- Aug. 10: Families find out if they’ve been accepted for virtual school
- Aug. 16: Virtual School Orientation
- Aug. 17: First Day of School
For Staff:
- July 29: Launch teacher identification process
- Aug. 8: Teacher identification process closes
- Aug. 9: Notify virtual teachers
- Aug. 10: Virtual teacher acceptance
- Aug. 12: Virtual teacher orientation
- Aug. 17: First Day of School
For Community:
- July 27: Community Meeting
- Aug. 4-5: Dr. Elizalde Town Halls
- Aug. 6: Back to school bash
- Aug. 17: First day of school
