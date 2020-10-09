Austin ISD promises more meals next week after record demand for curbside pickup

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that curbside meals are now only available on Thursdays and AISD says it will better prepare for curbside meal pickups in the coming weeks.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District says high demand caused it to run out of its curbside meals at more than two dozen locations Thursday, but it promised it would be “better equipped for the demand in the following weeks.”

The district tweeted on Thursday, telling families that if their normal meal site runs out of food, they can visit another meal site.

We promise to be better equipped for the demand in the following weeks. Thank you for your understanding. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) October 8, 2020

AISD has offered meals to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to do so through December, officials say.

On Thursday, it moved to weekly pickups for the first time instead of daily pickups, due to in-person learning resuming on Monday. The packs include meals for seven days.

For some perspective, Austin ISD told us they’ve averaged 43,000 curbside meals a week over the last month. They planned to serve about 47,000 on Thursday, but instead gave 56,000 meals. Twenty-five of the district’s 48 locations ran out of food and they sent families to other pickup locations instead.

AISD has a map and a list of locations in the following tweet: