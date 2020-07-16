Austin ISD promises ‘high-quality’ online learning curriculum for students beginning this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders of the Austin Independent School District are promising a robust and complete virtual learning experience for all families in the fall.

This comes after the largest school district in Central Texas announced the first three weeks of learning will be online-only for all students, following an Travis County mandate prohibiting in-person instruction until September 7.

“Austin ISD has learned much about continuous learning. Simply put, at-home instruction will not look like it did in March, April and May,” an AISD newsletter reads.

The district says it will acquire and prepare 24,000 iPads for students in Pre-K to second grade and will distribute 10,000 new WiFi hotspots for families who may have connectivity issues.

Families that do not have the necessary gear to successfully navigate online learning in the fall will soon be able to register through an online cloud system. The district says that’s where families can request the technological devices they will need.

There is no timetable listed for when the cloud will be activated, but the district encourages families to ask their school for a “FastPass” so they can activate their account when the system is ready.

AISD also said it will be using an online learning management system called BLEND, which families will use to communicate with teachers about course assignments and scheduling. Students will also be able to “watch videos, access lesson content, submit assignments and receive feedback.” Young learners in PreK through 2nd grade will also use a supplemental tool called Seesaw, meant specifically for that age group.

The district said it is working to develop the appropriate curriculum for bilingual and students with special needs.

