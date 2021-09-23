Austin ISD parents sue district over COVID-19 policies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents within the Austin Independent School District are suing district leaders and the school system itself over mask rules and COVID-19 policies.

According to the lawsuit obtained by KXAN, Austin Parents for Medical Choice, Loni Faye Neuffer, Steve

Wagner, Sarah Wagner, Collette Antoine, Tom Lonsdale are listed as plaintiffs.

The lawsuit states:

“Plaintiffs bring this action pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act because AISD adopted these policies without an open vote, the Texas Declaratory Judgment Act because the mask and quarantine policies are unsupported by Texas law, and violations of the Texas Constitution.”

The group is seeking “a declaration that AISD’s mask and quarantine policies are void and unenforceable.” They are asking for “injunctive relief to end ongoing irreparable harm that these policies are causing to their minor children.”

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Austin ISD had not been served the lawsuit.

We’ll hear both sides in the full story coming up on KXAN News at 10 p.m.