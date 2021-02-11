Austin ISD may reward employees with up to $1K for working during pandemic

Austin ISD looking to pay employees extra for working during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District employees could get up to $1,000 in extra pay for their work during the pandemic.

“We are proposing in a board resolution a retention incentive benefit for our employees,” said Leslie Stephens, chief of human capital with Austin ISD. “Every time we have asked something of our employees they have done what we have asked.”

Michelle Deloach, a teacher at Doss Elementary, admits this school year has been different and more difficult than in years past.

“They came and installed these dividers on each table,” Deloach said as she showed off the spacing in her classroom. “Me personally, I am doing in-person and virtual teaching.”

To recognize their work, Austin ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde is asking the district to give staff a bonus. Her proposal would pay full-time employees $1,000 and part-time employees $500.

“We know employees have options and choices,” Stephens said. “So, this is the time of year we ask them what is your intent for the following school year.”

Deloach says she will be back in the classroom, and is hoping for some extra money.

“I do think it is well-deserved,” Deloach said, who says most of that money would go toward classroom supplies for her students.

Those working full-time making less than $150,000 would get the bonus.

“This is a way for us to thank to our employees for going above and beyond,” said Stephens.

If approved, employees would see a check on March 12.

Overall, the district says they would be paying about $12 million to employees.