AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding a teacher career fair Saturday, April 15 to fill some of its nearly 225 openings for the 2023-24 school year.

The career fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center. Those interested can RSVP online and are encouraged to apply for a teacher position before the career fair.

Arnoldo Gutiérrez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital for Austin ISD, told KXAN that the school district doesn’t have as many vacancies this time of year as it usually does.

However, current teachers still have time to resign before their resignation deadline, which is 45 days before the first day of instruction, and the district is working on recruitment in the meantime.

That recruitment includes stipends for special education and bilingual teachers and housing options.

Right now, AISD is offering a $7,000 per year stipend for bilingual classroom teachers and a $5,000 per year stipend for special education classroom teachers.

AISD also has a deal with the Austin Apartment Association that includes 37 properties running exclusive deals and discounts for teachers in the district, Gutiérrez said.