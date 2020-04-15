Austin ISD hosts virtual town hall meeting to discuss COVID-19 impact

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin Independent School District will take part in a “Town Hall” livestream Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Austin Justice Coalition will host a virtual community town-hall conversation on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affected the school district, Travis County and the surrounding areas.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz, AISD Board of Trustee President Geronimo Rodriguez and LBJ Early College High School Principal Jon Bailey along with an Anderson High School student are expected to take part in the conversation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss