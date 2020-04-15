Austin ISD hosts virtual town hall meeting to discuss COVID-19 impact

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin Independent School District will take part in a “Town Hall” livestream Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Austin Justice Coalition will host a virtual community town-hall conversation on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affected the school district, Travis County and the surrounding areas.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz, AISD Board of Trustee President Geronimo Rodriguez and LBJ Early College High School Principal Jon Bailey along with an Anderson High School student are expected to take part in the conversation.