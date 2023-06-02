AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District is hosting a career fair Saturday for several positions.

The district is looking to hire for the following positions:

Counselors (K-12)

Nurses

LSSP

SLP

Ed Diagnostician, OT/PT

Bilingual teachers

Career & Technical Education teachers

Special ED teachers

Secondary Math/Science teachers

Librarian

Licensed Mental Health

The district said it would also offer sign-on bonuses for qualified applicants as well as bilingual and special ed stipends.

Arnoldo Gutierrez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital at Austin ISD, told KXAN Friday morning the district offers a three-year mentoring program for new teachers.

The career fair is Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the AISD Central Office on 4000 S I-35 Frontage Rd.

Saturday’s career fair follows one for teachers on April 15 where the district was looking to fill nearly 225 openings. AISD said more than 360 people attended the April 15 event and more than 120 were recommended for jobs.