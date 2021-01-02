Austin ISD receives doses of COVID-19 vaccine for staff, vaccinations set to begin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, the district announced in a letter to staff on Friday.

The school district has partnered with Ascension Seton to make doses of the vaccine available to its staff between Saturday and Tuesday.

Campus-based staff aged 65 and older will be first in line for the vaccine, followed by those with a qualifying condition in Group 1-B.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine will be notified by a personal phone call and email to share the process, AISD said.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde revealed the news in a letter sent to staff on Friday.

“Because we know our AISD family cares about each other, we also wanted to note that AISD police officers and nurses have already begun receiving their vaccines through other programs,” she wrote.

“Furthermore, we will continue to advocate for all teachers and staff to be prioritized as the vaccines become more widely available,” she added.

On Thursday, Dr. Elizalde announced that in-person classed will resume as normal following the end of winter break on Tuesday.

Varsity athletics in the district will also continue, but all sub-varsity athletics and other extracurricular activities are suspended, Elizalde said in a letter to families.