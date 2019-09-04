Austin ISD encourages more parents not to pack a lunch to improve school meals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If fewer kids bring lunch from home, Austin ISD says it can improve the quality of ingredients it uses to prepare breakfast and lunch across the entire district.

The nutrition and food services department is working toward a goal of using only grass-fed beef and organic produce and milk in every campus cafeteria, but in order to do that, it needs more students to eat the food kitchen employees fix every day.

This school year the district is encouraging parents not to pack a lunch.

“The more meals we serve, the more funding we have to invest in the quality of our program,” said Anneliese Tanner, AISD’s executive director of food service and warehouse operations.

It comes down to federal funding through the National School Lunch Program; school districts are reimbursed on a per-student basis, whether kids buy lunch or receive free or reduced-price meals.

Tanner said that if kids who don’t normally eat school lunch do so once a week, the district can provide grass-fed beef to all campuses. If they eat a school lunch twice a week, it can provide organic produce, and if they eat three times a week, all students district-wide will get organic milk.

In different terms, the district needs half of its students to eat the breakfast its kitchens provide and three-quarters to eat lunch. Last year about a third ate school breakfast and about half ate school lunch.

Since Tanner’s department started outreach efforts in the spring, they’ve seen more kids eating with them. So far this school year, they’re serving about 3,000 more kids.

“It’s a long-term process, just like anything,” Tanner said. “We are seeing our participation increase, and so we’re able to start taking steps on all three of those goals.”

On KXAN News Today, one reason kids don’t eat school lunch is long lines cutting into time with their friends. The district explains how it’s addressing those concerns.