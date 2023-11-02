AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District will roll out a new enrollment system to assist in the registration process ahead of the 2024-25 school year, according to a newsletter sent to district families Thursday.

“Enroll Austin” is slated to activate on Nov. 8, per the newsletter. The new system will combine online registration, online student transfer requests, common applications and prekindergarten applications into one platform.

Through the new system, students who are eyeing more than one school options — including those interested in application-based programs or school transfers — can rank up to seven programs or campuses as part of that process, per the newsletter.

Austin ISD officials said the system will then assign all applicants to their top ranked school or program in March “based on eligibility and availability of seats.”

The registration process this fall will be divvied up into both general registration periods along with priority registration, including for some specialty programs. Those who forego the priority registration and wait for the general registration period might have a lower chance of getting into their highest ranked school or program, per Austin ISD.

As for the current 2023-24 school year, families are advised to continue use of the online registration, online transfer request and prekindergarten application as normal. More details on district registration is available online.