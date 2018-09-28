Austin ISD crossing guard fired, accused of drinking before work Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin ISD crossing guard accused of drinking before work. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crossing guard hired to protect Austin ISD children is out of a job after he was accused of drinking right before starting work.

The guard was working at Casis Elementary when someone called Austin police to report him.

AISD contracts it's crossing guards from the city. In a statement, Austin Public Works Public Affairs Manager Kyle Carvell wrote:

"Earlier today our department was notified that a crossing guard employee was observed drinking alcohol directly prior to being on-duty. Our staff immediately responded to the location where this was observed to gather additional information and to ensure the safety of students and pedestrians. The employee in question has since been relieved of his duties pending a full investigation into the matter."

Police detained the crossing guard for more than an hour in a patrol car on the Casis campus before driving him home.

Austin police did not arrest him.

The district is not releasing the crossing guard's name, employment history, or disciplinary history.

Austin's School Crossing Guard Program provides adult crossing guards to assist pedestrian and bicyclists, primarily elementary students, crossing busy streets near schools on their way to and from schools in and around Austin, according to Carvell.

Each crossing guard receives comprehensive training in their specific duties, local traffic regulations and crossing techniques.

The crossing guard program employs approximately 200 crossing guards and crossing guard supervisors, stationed at 97 elementary schools.

All crossing guards must pass a criminal background investigation before being hired by the City of Austin, and again each time they renew for another year. When hiring crossing guards, the city conducts an interview and provides them with training.