AUSTIN (KXAN) — After spending a year and a half under two different interim superintendents, the Austin Independent School District may be ready to name its lone finalist for the permanent role this week.

In a notice posted online Monday, AISD wrote it could potentially vote to name a lone finalist for the superintendent position during its meeting Thursday, Dec. 14.

The announcement said if a lone finalist is named, the community will have an opportunity to participate in public forums with the finalist in January 2024.

The AISD Board of Trustees anticipates then voting on a contract in late January, the announcement said.

Last month, AISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to post the job of superintendent, signaling it was ready to move forward with choosing a new leader for the district.

According to the announcement, the board met in executive session at its Dec. 7 meeting to review applications for superintendent. The board said they received six applications and considered each one.

The board voted to post the position from Nov. 17 until 5 p.m., Dec. 7.

In March, the Board of Trustees paused the current superintendent search and extended the contract of Interim Superintendent Matias Segura through June 30, 2024.

Matias Segura was named as AISD’s interim superintendent last December after previous Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays announced he was leaving for Alief ISD.

Mays was appointed to the position in June 2022 after Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was appointed as the superintendent at Dallas ISD. Elizalde became AISD’s superintendent in 2020.