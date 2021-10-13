Austin ISD confirms incident of TikTok challenge where student slaps teacher

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District has confirmed to KXAN that at least one incident related to a recent TikTok challenge where students slap educators has happened in the district.

The school district said one incident related to the challenge has occurred at a school, but no other details were released.

In a newsletter sent to parents, the district said this is a TikTok challenge that “won’t fly” at AISD.

“No one deserves to be assaulted for a social media challenge, much less our teachers, who have an important job to do and have earned our respect,” said the district in the newsletter.

The district also mentioned that September’s challenge from the social media platform, known as the “Devious Lick” challenge, did cause damage in all of the district’s middle schools.

“We encourage you to talk to your children about the TikTok challenge and reinforce campus expectations,” the district said the newsletter.

A spokesperson for AISD said it could not share details about the incident.