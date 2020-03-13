Austin ISD cancels class Friday due to coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District canceled class Friday due to coronavirus concerns. As of 4:30 a.m., AISD is the only local school district to cancel classes Friday.

The school district is going on spring break next week.

The district says extending spring break is on the table but it has not made any decisions. They plan to continue to speak with the health department before making a final determination.

Austin ISD sent robocalls to 90,000 parents, students and staff. They also sent the following email to all parents.

In the interest of health safety in regard to our students and staff, AISD schools and offices will be closed Friday, March 13. District administration will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide operational updates, as necessary. Students, parents, and staff are urged to remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy. For the latest information and updates, please visit Austinisd.org. Thank you for your cooperation as we ensure that Austin ISD is safe and healthy. Austin ISD

This is a breaking news update. We are checking in with other school districts. This story will be updated as we get more information.