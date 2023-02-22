AISD bond passes but not all districts vote for new facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In November 2022, voters approved the largest bond in Austin ISD history, which was $2.44 billion.

On Wednesday, the district released a timeline of when projects will start and when they are expected to finish.

The timeline begins with Cook, Oak Hill, Odom and Williams Elementary School. These open-concept elementary schools are expected to be completed in spring 2025.

Safety and security was a top priority for the district and schools without security vestibules or proper safety features will be prioritized. Planning for these projects has already started with construction starting this summer.

This spring, the district will begin the planning process for its first nine modernization projects. These schools, which the district has prioritized, are schools that serve historically underserved students. Construction on these projects is expected to begin in summer 2024.

The 2022 bond schedule includes 25 schools that will be modernized and four open-concept schools that will receive upgrades. There are also more than 300 projects to repair HVAC systems, plumbing, roofing and other maintenance issues that have been costly for the district.