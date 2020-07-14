Austin ISD announces classes will be 100% virtual for first 3 weeks, Leander ISD leaning that way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will suspend in-person education, opting for virtual learning for the first three weeks of the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Paul Cruz announced in a message on Tuesday.

In the message, Cruz says the decision was made due to current public health conditions in Travis County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our students and staff are at the forefront of all of our decisions. Even though the first day of school is August 18, we know that our teachers and staff need to report to school weeks before that date,” Cruz’s message reads.

AISD says it will continue to look to federal, state and local authorities for guidance and directives with additional information in the future.

On Monday, Round Rock Independent School District Superintendent Steve Flores announced the same plans for the district, going with an all-virtual learning environment for the first three weeks of the upcoming school year.

The Leander Independent School District also told KXAN Tuesday it is considering the same thing. LISD Superintendent Dr. Bruce Gearing said his team of administrators met and will be recommending the move to the school board at their next meeting this Thursday night. If the board agrees, he said the district will inform parents Friday.

“I think for families that may pose some challenges, and we are very conscious of that,” said Gearing. “But at this point I cannot in good conscience open school in person without being sure that I can guarantee safety of our students and our staff.”

He believes teachers will be grateful for the opportunity to have more time to plan more carefully, and to be prepared to do in-person learning safely for both staff and students if that’s what the Texas Education Agency still requires districts to do after the first three weeks of school.

Guidance issued on July 7 by the TEA allows districts to begin the school year fully online, but beyond those three weeks requires that districts provide students the option of receiving instruction in-person, on-campus. Many teachers and parents have voiced concerns about being required to return to campus.

The Pflugerville Independent School District told KXAN it will have more details about its back-to-school plan after a board meeting this Thursday night. In a draft plan on the district website, a task force has been considering options which include allowing parents to choose 100% in-person or 100% virtual learning in the fall.

