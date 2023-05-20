AUSTIN (KXAN) — In recently released 2022 population estimates, the U.S. Census Bureau said Austin was now the 10th largest U.S. city, with an estimated population of 974,447.

“Austin expanded its population by 12,547 residents, growing at a rate of 1.3%,” the Census Bureau said.

According to the data, the Austin metro was the No. 26 most populous metro area in the country and saw the sixth largest numeric increase in population between 2021 and 2022.

“These population estimates show the city of Austin gaining momentum in population growth and continuing to contribute to the rapid growth in the region,” City of Austin Demographer Lila Valencia said.

The Census Bureau said the newly released data was crucial in determining how the federal government proportionately distributes billions of dollars in grants and program funding for social services, community development, and the construction of schools, roads and hospitals.