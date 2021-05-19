Austin is No. 1 city that forgets things in rides, Uber says

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, threatening the Californian company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is the most “forgetful” city in the country according to rideshare company Uber.

Austin accounted for the most claims for lost items reported through the Uber smartphone app, as reported in Uber’s 2021 Lost and Found Index. Austin was followed by Fort Myers, Nashville, San Antonio and Tampa Bay on the list.

In predictable fashion, Uber says people leave behind their stuff more often on Fridays and Saturdays and late at night. The most items are reported missing at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

The most forgotten item probably doesn’t shock too many — cell phones. Cameras, wallets, keys and backpack/luggage round out the top five most forgotten items.

The company even released trends on what people are most likely to forget on certain days, so if you’re a photographer, maybe figure out a different way to your shoot on Tuesdays because cameras are the most forgotten item then.

Forgetting a backpack or groceries is sure to give riders a case of the Mondays, and people tend to forget their hard-earned cash on Wednesdays. Celebratory items like birthday cards, cakes and gifts on Thursdays, and on Fridays, people tend to leave behind their identification and, oddly enough, baby items like car seats, pacifiers, milk and strollers (seriously, people forget strollers). Jewelry is often left behind on Saturdays and phones are most often lost in cars on Sundays.

Overall, riders left behind more than $60,000 in cash, and Apple products were left behind more than nine times more frequently than Samsung products, according to the report.

Uber had 60 reports of people leaving their gold grills, retainers or dentures in cars and a “handful” of people who left behind one tooth.

As for some of the more — unique — items left behind, here’s hoping you don’t know the person who left a green dinosaur halloween costume and “a knife that is needed for job.” Those two items were left together, according to the report.

Other interesting things left in rides detailed in the report were:

Part of an ankle monitor

Fresh shrimp

22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni and cheese

A “large” painting of Kate Middleton and a small paint of the Grim Reaper

“A lot” of frozen meat

Catheter

Tattoo machine

Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt

One can of crab meat and a package of lobster “for business”

An urn with a dog’s ashes in it

A ham meant for Thanksgiving dinner. That one was left in the trunk, the report says

If you’re curious to see what other odd things people left in Uber cars, you can see the full report on Uber’s website.