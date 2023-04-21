AUSTIN (KXAN) — Searches for climate and sustainability are hitting all-time highs, according to Google technology expert Sarah Armstong.

“We’re seeing searches for how to save fuel when driving, spiking,” said Armstrong. “We’re seeing a lot of interest in saving energy at home.”

This Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day, and if you’re searching for ways to help the environment, here are some options.

“Two big tips here. One is to try using a smart thermostat. I love the Nest learning thermostat that can save you 10 to 12% on heating by just learning your schedule. And then a lot of folks are switching to solar panels. Solar installation had an all-time high in search interest last year.”

With summer travel, Armstrong said there are green options to choose from.

“One way I really like to see this is in Google Flights. It will show you the CO2 emissions associated with the flight you’re going to purchase, and you can actually rank those flights by CO2 emissions if you want to choose that more sustainable one.”

As for Austin, how well are we doing as a green city?

“Austin is definitely one of those greener places in the country. I love to see that,” said Armstrong. “One thing that trends definitely in Austin is thrifting. So you’re wearing pre-made clothes. That’s really popular, you get these unique pieces and it helps reduce landfill waste.”