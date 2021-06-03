Austin is $600,000 closer to cleaner communities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Brownfields Revitalization Office (ABRO) has been awarded a $600,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The grant will fund inspections and cleanups at buildings and plots of land that may be environmentally contaminated. These are known as brownfields.

ABRO looks for toxins at properties that are being rebuilt, specifically in neighborhoods with less resources. If contaminants are found, they are safely removed by the Revitalization Office before any redevelopment begins.

The mayor of Austin said the money will improve buildings in Austin that are often overlooked due to possible toxins.

“Many of these contaminated properties are seen as ‘blights’ in the community, but with this funding, we can redevelop these properties into structures that bring value to and directly benefit underserved or economically disadvantaged communities in Austin,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a press release.

ABRO also helps support affordable housing projects across Austin.

“With this grant awarded by the EPA Brownfields Program, the City of Austin will work to transform local properties that may be contaminated into assets for our community,” said Adler.

For more information about brownfields and ABRO, visit austintexas.gov/brownfields.