Austin International School cancels Tuesday classes due to number of students with flu

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin International School in northwest Austin announced it would cancel classes for Tuesday, Nov. 19 due to the number of flu-related absences.

In a letter to parents, AIS said:

“We have been closely monitoring the ongoing flu epidemic that has hit AIS very intensely this year. We started the day with a third of our students absent, 10% of our teaching staff out due to illness, and over 50% of our administrative staff out ill as well. Tomorrow, we anticipate that absences in our teaching staff may be above 35%.”

The school says it will reassess the situation on Tuesday afternoon to decide if Wednesday classes will resume. Parents should check their emails often for updates.

Additionally, the school says all events and large gathering held on campus are cancelled, including a planned assembly, International Day Potluck, and the International Day parents presentations.