AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Monday, city crews began installing paid parking signage along South Congress Avenue as part of the South Congress Parking and Transportation Management District.

Austin City Council approved adding paid parking to the strip in March. Under that council item, at least 100 parking spaces on or near South Congress would be designated as paid spots.

City crews are expected to finish installing parking signs on South Congress Avenue by early next week before focusing efforts on adjacent side streets. Council documents from March said the item aimed to help with traffic congestion, adding money collected through the paid spots would go toward “proposed improvement projects.”

Initial South Congress parking regulations (Courtesy: Austin Transportation and Public Works Department)

The full signage rollout is estimated to take between four and five weeks, so long as there aren’t any weather delays, officials noted in an Austin Mobility newsletter. Parking enforcement personnel will issue warnings within the first two weeks of the signages’ full installment, before issuing citations to vehicles and drivers found in violation of the parking requirements.

The City of Austin’s residential permit parking program will “continue to allow eligible residents to purchase permits and visitor passes for parking on resident hybrid streets,” per the newsletter. Any residents in the South Congress area looking for more information on the parking regulations can find information on the South Congress Parking website.