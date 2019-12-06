Austin identifies second hotel to buy for homeless shelter

Austin

by: Daniel Salazar, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

(Google Maps)

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — Austin has zeroed in on another hotel it may purchase to address homelessness.

Austin City Council has several items on its Dec. 9 agenda that would move forward with the purchase of a 71-room hotel near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

It’s part of a strategy to convert hotels or motels into sites that offer shelter and support services to those experiencing homelessness.

City documents identify the potential site for purchase as a 1.36-acre tract and 31,649-square-foot building at 7705 Metro Center Drive. That is the same address as a Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham near the southwest intersection of State Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 183.

To read the full article visit Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss