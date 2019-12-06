Austin identifies second hotel to buy for homeless shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — Austin has zeroed in on another hotel it may purchase to address homelessness.

Austin City Council has several items on its Dec. 9 agenda that would move forward with the purchase of a 71-room hotel near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

It’s part of a strategy to convert hotels or motels into sites that offer shelter and support services to those experiencing homelessness.

City documents identify the potential site for purchase as a 1.36-acre tract and 31,649-square-foot building at 7705 Metro Center Drive. That is the same address as a Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham near the southwest intersection of State Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 183.

