Austin icon Vulcan Video closing after 35 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vulcan Video, the iconic Austin video rental store, is closing its doors ,citing low business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The artsy, one-of-a-kind rental store that called Austin home for over 35 years won’t re-open following the removal of Travis County’s stay-at-home order.

“We simply cannot support extending our business into an uncertain future, even of several months,” Vulcan Video posted on Facebook Tuesday.

“The first years of Vulcan we were actually a part of a poster store, Movie Art. After two years we became Vulcan Video on 29th Street, near the campus. To make a (very) long story short, it was great. Our second greatness was in South Austin at Elizabeth. Lovely. And now at Russell Drive, we come to this. High rent, online video, and then Corona Virus. Sounds like a movie villainess. Kind of is,” the store said in its post.

Vulcan Video is telling renters to hold on to those videos and they will let you know how and where you can return those videos once it is safe to do so.