AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Humane Society said Monday it needs people to adopt 13 dogs that were rescued over the weekend.

AHS said it assisted in a rescue effort involving over 50 dogs living on a property in Comanche County, Texas which is near Fort Worth.

AHS took the 13 dogs, who appear to be Chihuahua mixes, to its Austin shelter Sunday afternoon. The dogs were living outdoors or in vehicles on the Comanche County property, AHS said.

According to the Humane Society, the 13 dogs range from 10 weeks to 6 years old and suffer from flea infestations and some minor skin issues, but otherwise appear healthy. AHS said the dogs were undergoing medical evaluations, and were available for adoption as soon as Monday afternoon.

AHS said the adult dogs were $100 to adopt and puppies were $300. It said all of the dogs would be spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and would get age-appropriate vaccinations.

The Austin Humane Society is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is located at 124 W Anderson Ln., Austin, TX 78752