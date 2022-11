AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s longest no-kill, nonprofit pet and adoption center will mark a milestone.

The Austin Humane Society turns 70 on Friday.

AHS is open from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It is located at 124 W. Anderson Ln.

They have both dogs and cats available for adoption and fostering.

In June, AHS hosted its “Teddy Bear Surgery” event to give kids a “glimpse into the world of animal care.”