AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin families struggling to afford their homes could get some extra help.

On Tuesday, KXAN told you how some real estate investors are trying to take advantage of homeowners who have lived in Austin for decades.

Many low-income elderly homeowners have properties that are falling apart but can’t afford to fix them, uprooting many longtime locals who can’t afford to live in Austin anymore.

The average price for a home for sale in the market right now is a little under $500,000, and the average rent is about $2,900.

On Tuesday, Austin leaders hosted the first of multiple homeowner savings workshops with a goal to provide information on resources, tax credits and products available to avoid displacement.

The City even offered a home repair loan program of up to $75,000 for people who are older or have disabilities.

According to Austin’s Housing and Planning Department, many elderly folks aren’t aware of how to file exemptions, so their taxes don’t escalate as new properties are built up around their homes.

One woman who’s lived in Austin for more than 41 years said she’s felt the pinch of inflation in the city’s housing market.

“You know, sometimes money can be a challenge here in Austin with all of the changes that we’ve gone through,” said resident Elizabeth Lopez.

“We want them to know that they can age in place. We have programs that will make accommodations and create an accessible unit for them to live in,” said Letitia Brown with Housing and Planning.

If you missed the homeowner savings workshop Tuesday, there are two more taking place Saturday and next Thursday:

Saturday, Oct. 8: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Dove Springs Recreation Center

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Dove Springs Recreation Center Thursday, Oct. 13: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gus Garcia Recreation Center

Both of those neighborhoods are filled with many longtime locals, whom the city hopes to help.