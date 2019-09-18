Austin hosts national water conference as leaders develop conservation rules

The One Water Summit showcases how all of our water resources are interconnected. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — National leaders in water conservation convene in Austin Wednesday for a three-day conference focused on protecting natural resources.

The One Water Summit is an annual event, hosted by the U.S. Water Alliance, held in different cities around the country.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and City Manager Spencer Cronk will speak at the conference Thursday and attendees will go on site visits to various places around Central Texas implementing new ways to conserve and reuse water.

It comes as the city implements the first steps in its Water Forward plan, a 100-year strategy to conserve and protect water resources in the region.

Austin Water’s assistant director for water resources management, Kevin Critendon, said the conference is an opportunity to showcase what Austin is doing as part of that plan, but also to learn from groups that are doing more.

“[There are] opportunities to interact with San Francisco public utility, as an example, who’s really kind of leading the way across the nation on water re-use in commercial buildings,” Critendon said. “So that’ll help us inform our process and how we try to do similar activities here in town.”

On KXAN News Today, the city’s first steps in writing new rules for how commercial buildings should re-use water.