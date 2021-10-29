Austin hospitals help their youngest patients celebrate Halloween

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin hospitals are helping their youngest patients experience the fun of Halloween, even though they might be spending it at the hospital.

Dell Children’s Medical Center held a Halloween parade Friday for its patients and their families, complete with costumes and candy.

Halloween parade 2021 at Dell Children’s Medical Center (Courtesy Dell Children’s)

The parade allowed kids to come out of their rooms and safely walk around their own unit, the hospital says. The Spirit of Children program helped provide costumes, books, crayons and treats for each patient at Dell Children’s for the celebration.

Over at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas, more than 70 NICU babies celebrated their first Halloween. Parents, nurses and volunteers teamed up to make tiny costumes for the tiny patients.

There were twins dressed up as Mario and Luigi, a University of Texas cheerleader, Wonder Woman and Captain America — just a few of the costumes featured.

Halloween 2021 at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas NICU (Courtesy: St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas NICU)

Each baby was given a certificate and photo as part of the event.