Austin honors La Mexicana Bakery after 32-year run in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has declared Feb. 16 as “La Mexicana Bakery Day” in honor of the south Austin bakery and its owner Jesús Martinez Becerra.

The bakery, which has been in business for 32 years, closed its doors for good Tuesday.

The City will hold a proclamation ceremony at 2 p.m. CT Wednesday with free pastries from the bakery and live music.

Council Member Kathie Tovo, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, Co-founder and Executive Director of Mexic-Arte Museum Sylvia Orozco, Arte Texas’ Bertha Rendon Delgado and Consul General of Mexico Pablo Marentes are expected to speak.

After more than three decades in business, Becerra told KXAN’s Kelsey Thompson that his dreams have shifted elsewhere. He said he looks forward to this next chapter of his life, which he hopes to fill with plenty of travel and more time to focus on himself and his family.