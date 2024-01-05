AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in Austin.

As of Jan. 5, one homicide has been reported thus far in 2024.

Last year, 73 homicides were reported, up from 71 in 2022, but down from a record-high 88 in 2021.

