AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer, Dianna Grey, is resigning, City leaders confirmed to KXAN.

The City assigned Grey to the post in late 2020. She officially took over the role in Jan. 4, 2021, according to our reporting at the time.

Previously, Grey had worked at a private practice serving as an independent consultant which helped the City of Austin with supportive housing work. Prior to that, she was the director of the Texas Office of Corporation for Supportive Housing.

Grey was the first person to work as the homeless strategy officer for a significant period of time. Prior to Grey, Lori Pampilo Harris was given the role but resigned after only a month in 2019.

The homeless strategy officer coordinates the city’s response to homelessness across more than a dozen city departments. Most recently, Grey — alongside Austin Public Health — has helped coordinate the opening of roughly 300 shelter beds at the Marshalling Yard and taking over the former downtown Salvation Army shelter.

“Dianna will certainly be missed, and I am sorry to see her go,” said Interim City Manager Jesús Garza. “She held a very challenging position as the Homeless Strategy Officer during particularly challenging times. Her impressive portfolio of work includes formally establishing the City’s Homeless Strategy Division, building a team of dedicated staff, and positioning Austin to accomplish our goal of making homelessness brief, rare and nonrecurring. I wish her nothing but success in her future endeavors.”

It is not clear why Grey has resigned from the position.

Council members react to announcement

“Dianna Grey’s decision to resign from her position as the City’s Homeless Strategy Officer calls for an open and honest evaluation of our current approach to tackling homelessness. We must take this opportunity to reflect on our strategies, learn from our past mistakes, and forge a new path toward a more effective and compassionate response to this pressing issue,” said Council Member Mackenzie Kelly.

“Dianna joined the City when we were at an inflection point when it came to homelessness. Since then, she has done tremendous work to put us on a path towards comprehensively addressing this humanitarian crisis. I am deeply grateful for her committed service, and I hope whoever fills her shoes can keep us on track to working on balanced solutions that include temporary shelter services as well as permanent supportive housing,” said Council Member Zo Qadri of District 9.

“Homelessness is one of the most difficult issues facing Austin. As our Homeless Strategy Officer, Dianna Grey provided our community with invaluable expertise and vision to solve this challenge. I am grateful for her service to Austin and sad to see her go, but we know that she has left us with a strong foundation to continue our work addressing the needs of people experiencing homelessness,” Council Member Ryan Alter said.