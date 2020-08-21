Austin homeless now have a new place to store their possessions

Violet KeepSafe Storage bins for the homeless to use in Austin (City of Austin Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is opening a new facility to allow people experiencing homelessness to store their belongings in a safe place downtown.

It’s called the Violet KeepSafe Storage program and it’s in the HealthSouth parking garage on Red River Street and East 12th Street.

“Access to storage will help people who live unsheltered attend service provider appointments, doctor’s appointments, pursue employment, and get some rest without worrying about the safety of their most treasured possessions,” the city wrote in a release.

How it works

In order to store their belongings there, people will have to be referred to use the 96-gallon, violet-colored bins. The city says it will start by offering 85 bins but hopes to increase that to 200 and expand the locations where they are available. Those future facilities could be staffed by people who have been homeless, the city said.

This program was inspired by similar ones throughout the country, including Seattle, according to Austin Resource Recovery director Ken Snipes. Austin Resource Recovery presented the beginning stages of the idea to City Council in January.

The Office of Design and Delivery, Austin Homeless Advisory Council and people involved with design in Austin collaborated on the project. They did a couple protoypes and received feedback from people experiencing homelessness in the process.

FrontSteps, an organization that provides services and support for the homeless in Austin, already has a similar storage option in place at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. The city said Friday it provided FrontSteps with 157 new bins to help quadruple storage at ARCH.

“Having safe, accessible storage makes it possible for our clients to hold onto meaningful items, often received as donations, like full sized blankets, without carrying around that bulk and weight year-round. It’s also a place to store clothes and work boots for when they find work in kitchens or construction,” said Amy Price, Director of Development and Communications at Front Steps. “Not only does it reduce the physical strain of carrying every belonging in bags, but it helps individuals avoid the stares or other negative reactions from people who immediately recognize someone as homeless when they are carrying all of their possessions with them.”

Why violet?

Violet is FrontSteps’ color, and has been used for previous homelessness efforts in the city such as the VioletBag program for picking up trash at camps.

KXAN previously reported that its first round of donated carts from ARR were previously used in its recycling program — what most people would recognize as recycling bins. A later round of the carts was painted purple.

Purple carts from Austin Resource Recovery which will be used to store the possessions of people experiencing homelessness. (Photo Courtesy Austin Resource Recovery).

Other efforts at the HealthSouth facility

In February, the City of Austin discussed converting the former HealthSouth facility into a temporary homeless shelter, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million to $6.6 million. That price tag was a concern at the time.