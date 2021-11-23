Austin homegrown Tiff’s Treats hits $500M company value

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What started as a delivery business founded by two sophomores at the University of Texas at Austin in 1999 has now transformed into a $500 million company.

Last week, Austin-based Tiff’s Treats announced it had added $30 million in additional funds and reached a company value of $500 million. Co-founders Tiffany and Leon Chen founded the cookie delivery business more than two decades ago, and have since expanded the company to nearly 70 retail locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

“Every day we are lucky to be an integral part of some of the most significant moments in people’s lives, fulfilling our mission of connecting people through warm moments,” said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and president of Tiff’s Treats, in a PR Wire news release.

As part of the latest capital funds raised, Tiff’s Treats will focus on expanding its retail store locations nationwide, as well as develop out its technology-based delivery services, per the release.

“We are focused on our mission to connect people through warm moments,” Leon Chen, co-founder and CEO, said in the release. “Warm cookies are the vehicle, but our purpose is much bigger than that.”