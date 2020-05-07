Austin History Center wants to show how many are living through the pandemic with ‘The COVID-19 Files’

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin History Center wants to see how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the populous.

The AHC is asking for people to send in your pictures, videos, journal entries and business records for its collection: “The COVID-19 Files.” It says they want submissions as soon as possible because memories can fade as time goes on. The Center says what it collects will help generations to come.

“We need to document everyday life so future generations will have a better understanding of this moment in history. Its likely we will witness major cultural shifts as a result of this pandemic,” said Madeline Moya, media archivist at the Austin History Center

The Austin History Center tells KXAN it has received more than 100 submissions so far.

For more information on the “COVID-19 Files” or to make a submission visit the AHC website here.