Austin High students drop of letters of encouragement to area nursing home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nursing homes have been one place where social interactions slowed dramatically over the course of the pandemic, but friends and family have found unique ways to continue interacting.

Receiving a letter can brighten someone’s day, especially those who have been isolated during the pandemic. That is why both Avery Lee and Carlisle Childress, students from Austin High School, gathered letters from fellow students, kindergartners and even reached out to people in their neighborhood.

Their goal? To offer words of encouragement and brighten the day for residents at Westminster Manor in west Austin.

“We wanted to do something for the elderly to make them feel more connected with everyone so we decided to write letters to all the elderly people of Westminster,” Lee said.

“We wanted to bring uplifting words to the elderly because it is just so hard to communicate with people especially since there is no touch anymore,” Childress said. “We just wanted to bring uplifting thoughts to get their spirits up.”

Both girls were able to pick up about 50 letters and drop them off this week for residents to read over.