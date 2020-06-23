Austin High senior who lost mother to cancer will honor her through career in medicine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday, and for the next few days, Austin Independent School District seniors from more than a dozen local high schools will graduate — in-person.

It is not the graduation or senior year they or their parents expected, but they’ll hear their names announced and walk across the stage to get their diplomas just like in years past.

“It has been really hard on me, and I can’t even imagine a child going through what she has gone through,” Richie Sanders said, whose daughter Briana will graduate Thursday from Austin High School.

For the Sanders Family, this year has been especially hard, but Richie says his daughter is a fighter.

“I feel like a lot of things I do, I just want to make my parents proud and my mom proud and my dad,” Briana said.

Briana will get her diploma as her family cheers her on Thursday, but one member of her family won’t be there in person.

“She wanted me to go to school and she wanted me to keep going on in life,” Briana said.

In April, Briana’s mom died of cancer.

“She was just a role model to me,” Briana said. “To be able to see what she did with everything she was going through really pushed me to believe that if she can do it. I can do everything.”

She will now honor her mother’s memory with a new calling, the doctors and nurses who cared for her mom inspiring her to help others.

“Some of the doctors, you could tell they were trying to find the best treatment for her, and trying to help her become better,” Briana said.

Briana says she wants to make her mother proud.

“It is going to be bittersweet, because I wish mom was here, but dad will be here cheering her on,” Richie said.

Briana received a number of scholarships for her hard work.

She’ll attend Texas State University where she will major in biology, the first step toward a career in medicine.