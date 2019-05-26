Austin high schoolers help children with disabilities get around through 'Project Zoom Zoom' LASA High School give children with disabilities a way to get around prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin high school seniors are getting to show off their projects that aim at giving children with disabilities a way to get around.

It's part of "Project Zoom Zoom" and seniors at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy modified toy cars for three children throughout the semester.

Saturday, those kids got to test out their cars. It's something parents say can change a child's outlook on life.

"I think it's wonderful, I think that it's a really great thing of kids to get involved in making change and a positive impact in the world and using their considerable brain power to be agents for change. I think that's so awesome," ​​​​​​​said Liz Ferry, a parent.

"Project Zoom Zoom" is a local chapter of a national organization called "Go Baby Go".