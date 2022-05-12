AUSTIN (KXAN) — Repairs are underway after a large water main break at an Austin high school Thursday.

A letter sent to Eastside Early College and International High School parents said the break was discovered Thrusday morning and will take several hours to repair. The Austin Independent School District expects repairs to be completed Thursday afternoon.

The letter also said AISD delivered pallets of bottled water and 20 portable toilets, including a wheelchair-accessible toilet.

The letter said there’s still electricity and the gas still works, allowing the school to serve lunch. Temporary hand sinks are available for staff. The HVAC system is also working and providing air conditioning to the building.

AISD will update parents when it is fixed, the letter said.