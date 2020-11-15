Austin High School shifts to remote learning after ‘steady rise’ in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “After a gradual but steady rise of positive COVID-19 cases” on campus, Austin High School will move completely to remote, off-campus learning from Monday through Wednesday, according to an Austin ISD letter sent to parents.

The campus will be closed to on-campus learning and extracurricular activities for the upcoming three school days. No staff or students will be allowed into the facility, the letter says.

FULL LETTER: Austin High School Letter to Parents

Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing will be available for the Austin High School community, which includes on-campus staff, students and remote off-campus learners participating in

in-person extracurricular activities, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, according to AISD.

AISD reports it has completed contact tracing to isolate the groups affected and doesn’t believe there is immediate evidence of community spread. However, the district will reassess the need to extend virtual learning after Monday’s test results with consultation from Austin Public Health.

This week, Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin Public Health interim health authority, issued a warning to the populous of Austin and Travis County that if the recent spike in COVID-19 cases curve can’t be flattened, the holiday season could be a bad one in regards to public health.

Early Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University said Texas is the first state in the country to clear 1 million COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Travis County reported 300 new cases for the first time since August.