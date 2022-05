AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a spike in heat-related calls this week as heat indexes entered triple-digit figures.

ATCEMS crews responded to 29 different heat-related incidents on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, officials confirmed. From the 29 incidents flagged for heat, ATCEMS treated 15 patients.

And the unseasonably warm forecast is expected to continue this week, with high temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s.