Austin health officials to hold briefing on coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will brief officials Thursday about what it is doing to keep Travis County safe from the coronavirus.

While there haven’t been any confirmed cases of the virus in Texas, four suspected cases were reported, two involving students at both Baylor and Texas A&M. Tests in all four of those cases came back negative for the virus.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials are monitoring the situation closely. They say their international passenger load from China is low, but airport personnel are still on high alert, they say.

ABIA isn’t one of the 20 airports where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is screening for the virus around the county, but three of the airports are in Texas — Houston (George Bush Intercontinental), Dallas (DFW International) and El Paso International.

As a precaution, the University of Texas at Austin suspended undergraduate student travel to China Wednesday as a result of the outbreak which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Officials continue to say the risk of infection is low for Austin as long as no one has traveled to China recently.