Austin haunted house damaged by Wednesday storms

The Chevalin Castle event was supposed to run Friday through Halloween. It was destroyed by storms on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy: Jamie Fitzgerald)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin haunted house has been canceled after a line of storms that moved through the area destroyed it.

Jamie Fitzgerald hosts a haunted house at 16631 Chevalin Street. The Chevalin Castle event was supposed to run Friday through Halloween.

“I posted on all the local Facebook pages that we had to cancel because of it being destroyed. There is no way we have enough time to get it up on that large of a scale in time for Friday unfortunately,” Fitzgerald said to KXAN.

A line of strong storms moved through Central Texas early Wednesday, bringing heavy downpours, frequent lightning and strong winds.

This was the first time Chevalin Castle has been held in Austin. Fitzgerald says this is his fourth year putting together a haunted house for the neighborhood, previously held in California.

“It takes us about four to five weekends on the theme we do each year,” said Fitzgerald. “We would get Santa Ana winds and some rain in California, but nothing like this.”

Fitzgerald said he might put together a mini-version of the original plan, but it was unclear if it would be done in time.